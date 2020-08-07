Oklahoma man carries a cross on his shoulder as part of his walk across America

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNet) — If you’re traveling across North Dakota in the near future, keep your eyes peeled — and not just for animals.

You may see a man and his cross traveling the nation by foot to share a message one step at a time.

Steve Epp is a retired preacher from Tulsa, Oklahoma, who lately has spent quite a bit of time away from home.

“I just kind of got down and depressed, in fact, I really got into depression and decided I’ve got to do something besides just be on Sunday mornings,” Steve said.

Along with depression, he says he was fighting for his life.

“I had some bad teeth and it got into my liver and I had abscess liver and I almost died,” he said.

He says he was bed ridden for nearly a month, but it was then that he received a message.

“One day, God said, ‘I want you to walk about three or four days for about 16 miles a day’ and when I did that, I was on the road,” he said.

His tour across America began seven years ago, carrying a 35 pound cross over his shoulder every step of the way.

“I’ve walked through North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi,” Steve said.

So he made his way to North Dakota, walking along Highway 2.

He told KX News he walks about 10 miles a day.

The next day, he picks up where he left off and says people are always asking him what he’s doing.

“What are you doing?” a Minot driver asked.

“I’m telling people, ‘Jesus loves you and so do I, what can I pray for you about?” Steve replied.

“The main thing we’re trying to do is give hope. We’re living in a time where people just don’t have a lot of hope,” Steve said, which is why he’s continued to walk state to state these last seven years.

“It’s important, whether it’s a house, church, neighbor, someone to get together, pray together and study the word and encourage each other,” Steve wife, Saundra Epp said.

Steve says he’s prayed for thousands along his journey and won’t quit until it’s the right time.

He says he will be walking west along Highway 2 the next few weeks, so if you see him, he encourages you to stop and grab a prayer.