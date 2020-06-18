Oklahoma National Guard activated to be present during President Trump’s Tulsa rally

TOPSHOT – US President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a rally at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida to officially launch his 2020 campaign on June 18, 2019. – Trump kicks off his reelection campaign at what promised to be a rollicking evening rally in Orlando. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

TULSA, Okla. – The Oklahoma Army National Guard will be present during President Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Tulsa on Saturday.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has activated the National Guard at the request of the Tulsa Police Department, according to Charlie Hannema, Stitt’s Chief of Communications.

Guard members will go on duty Thursday and deploy to Tulsa on Friday.

Hannema said 240 Guard members will be present during the rally.

Trump tweeted that almost one million people said they want to attend. Tulsa officials on Wednesday said they’re anticipating about 100,000 people.

The rally will be held at the BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave., which has a 19,199-seat capacity.