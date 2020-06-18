Oklahoma National Guard activated to be present during President Trump’s Tulsa rally

TULSA, Okla. – The Oklahoma Army National Guard will be present during President Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Tulsa on Saturday.
Gov. Kevin Stitt has activated the National Guard at the request of the Tulsa Police Department, according to Charlie Hannema, Stitt’s Chief of Communications.
Guard members will go on duty Thursday and deploy to Tulsa on Friday.
Hannema said 240 Guard members will be present during the rally.
Trump tweeted that almost one million people said they want to attend. Tulsa officials on Wednesday said they’re anticipating about 100,000 people.
The rally will be held at the BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave., which has a 19,199-seat capacity.