Olive Garden sells Lifetime Pasta Pass: Unlimited pasta, breadsticks forever

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Unlimited spaghetti, soup, salad, and breadsticks for your entire life?

Yes please!

Olive Garden’s Lifetime Pasta Pass includes exactly what its name implies – a lifetime of unlimited serving of pastas, soup, salad and breadsticks.

There are apparently only 50 Lifetime Passes available and they will only be available to those who purchase a regular Never Ending Pasta Pass.

Here’s how you can get your hands on one!

Starting Aug. 15 at 1 p.m. CDT, the Never Ending Pasta Passes go on sale for $100 for only half an hour, or until sold out.

The first 50 people who complete their transactions are then offered the chance to purchase a Lifetime Pasta Pass, which will cost $400 plus tax.

If you opt-in for a Lifetime Pasta Pass, you’ll be notified if you qualify the following day. That’s when you’ll be able to finish your transaction and seal the deal.

Don’t forget you’ll have to act fast.

In 2018, Olive Garden’s annual Pasta Pass apparently sold out in less than a second, according to Daily Meal.

Customers are encouraged to visit the website early to join the online waiting room starting at 12:55 p.m. CDT.