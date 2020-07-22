One Direction teases 10th anniversary

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Sierra Club is calling out its founder, naturalist John Muir, for racist remarks he made more then a century ago as the influential environmental group grapples with a harmful history that perpetuated white supremacy.

Executive Director Michael Brune said Wednesday that it was “time to take down some of our own monuments” as statues of Confederate officers and colonists are toppled in a reckoning with the nation's racist history following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.