ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two young cousins were livestreaming from a St. Louis apartment when one child fatally shot the other before killing herself in what family members say was a tragic accident.

Police are still investigating Friday’s incident in which a 12-year-old girl, Paris Harvey, shot a 14-year-old boy, Kuaron Harvey, before shooting herself.

Police initially described it as a murder-suicide.

The girl’s grandmother, Susan Dyson, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she saw the Instagram Live video the two cousins were making together.

She says they were playing with a gun when it went off.

Family members said that after Kuaron was shot, the video showed Paris reaching for the gun and it may have accidentally gone off again.