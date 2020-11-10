Oorah! Happy Birthday to the U.S. Marine Corps

National

by: WVLA/WGMB Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(AP GraphicsBank)

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WVLA/WGMB) – Tuesday, November 10, is a special day for one branch of the U.S. military.

The U.S. Marine Corps is celebrating their 245th birthday.

The Marine Corps celebrated by holding a special ‘Birthday Cake Cutting’ ceremony.

The U.S. Marines started when “just eight months prior to the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the Second Continental Congress established the Continental Marines.”

The U.S. Marine Corps provided this message for all who have served their country:

(Information from BRProud.com)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar