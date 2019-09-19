Order with Uber Eats, get free McDonald’s merch

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – McDonald’s is giving away free swag tonight through a promotion the company hopes will encourage people to order at home with Uber Eats.

McDonald’s has teamed up with Uber Eats for its McDelivery Night In promotion.

Some items that will be offered during the McDelivery Night In include socks, slippers, sweatpants, earbuds, playing cards or a giant blanket resembling a sesame seed bun with a hood.

In order to get one of these apparel and accessory goods, customers must make a $10 minimum food purchase through Uber Eats starting at 5 p.m.

The promotion will take place from participating restaurants while supplies last.