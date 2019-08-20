Over 150 arrested, 317 pounds of meth seized in Tennessee portion of ‘Operation Crystal Mountain’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The United States Drug Enforcement Administration announced the end of their meth-targeting operation that spanned three states.

According to a release from the DEA, Operation Crystal Mountain encompassed Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia.

Over the course of the operation, more than 800 pounds of methamphetamine were seized or interdicted from all three states.

Tennessee had the most arrests made during the operation, with 155 arrests. West Virginia and Kentucky combined barely had more than half that amount.

317 pounds of methamphetamine were seized in Tennessee alone during Operation Crystal Mountain.

Across the three states, 235 people were arrested, over $800,000 in cash was found and 52 firearms were seized along with large amounts of heroin, fentanyl and other drugs.