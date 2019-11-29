Over 200 volunteers walk shelter dogs on Thanksgiving morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Some West Virginia pooches were thankful Thursday as volunteers at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association carried out the 7th annual “Furry Feast” event.

People from all over the state came to walk and spend time with furry friends.

“We got this big idea to invite the public to walk our shelter dogs on Thanksgiving morning. Today we have 217 volunteers to walk dogs for Furry Feast,” said Chelsea Staley, Kanawha-Charleston with the Humane Association

Not only do the dogs get special attention they are also treated to their own Thanksgiving feast.

The shelter will also have Black Friday deals on pets, to find their forever home.

Use the video link above to see more.