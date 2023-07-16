LUBBOCK, Texas– An overnight crash the took place the 3000 block of North Interstate Highway 27 has turned fatal, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said in a press release Sunday afternoon the crash took place at 2:22 a.m. on Sunday and involved an SUV driven by Rosalinda Ramos, 58.

(Nexstar/Staff)

According to LPD, Ramos was driving north in the 2900 block of North I-27 access road when she hit the east curb located at the intersection of the access road and Lubbock Business Park Boulevard.

LPD said Ramos’ SUV left the roadway and hit a utility pole. She was taken to University Medical Center where she later died.

LPD said the investigation was ongoing.