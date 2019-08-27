Owner faked story of dog’s slit throat to get free vet care, sheriff’s office says

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WCHM) — The Butler County’s Sheriff’s Office has identified the owners of a dog who was initially reported to have his muzzle taped and throat cut.

According to Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones, that was not the case.

In a release, the sheriff’s office reported the person who initially found and reported the dog’s injuries to officials was the owner of the dog, who is now named Dani.

The owner, who police did not name, said the dog cut her throat on some barbed wire fencing.

Not being able to afford the veterinarian bills, the owner concocted the story about finding the dog on the side of the road in order for the dog to get free treatment, police said.

In addition, the owner told police that Dani did not have her muzzle taped. The injuries to the dog’s snout area were due to the dog having to wear a muzzle for several hours a day due to her chewing up items and being aggressive toward their other dogs.

Twin Maple Veterinarian Clinic, where the owner took the dog, confirmed the dog’s throat was not cut intentionally and that the taped muzzle story was made up by the owner to get Dani free care.

“After the investigation was completed, it was determined that this incident did not occur in Butler County, but we will make a joint effort to work with the adjacent jurisdiction to ensure this case is dealt with appropriately,” Jones said in a statement.

Meanwhile, several people have inquired about donating to or adopting Dani, the sheriff’s office said.

As of now, the sheriff’s office posted, Dani is still recovering from her injuries and is not currently up for adoption.

HART Rescue in Cincinnati has paid for the dog’s vet bills as well as her aftercare. Anyone who is interested can donate at its website by clicking the Donate tab.

No charges have been filed against the dog’s owner.

