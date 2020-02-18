Ozzy Osbourne cancels North American part of his tour to recover from health issues

Ozzy Osbourne announced on Monday that he was canceling the North American part of his tour so he could recover from his health issues. [Kevin Winter/ Getty Images]

LUBBOCK, Texas– Ozzy Osbourne announced on Monday that he was canceling his North American tour dates to take time to recover from his health issues.

The announcement came just a month after the rock singer revealed he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, according to CNN.

Osbourne said in his statement that he’s going to Europe for treatment and then will spend time recovering from his health issues, according to CNN.

For anyone who purchased tickets to the “No More Tours Two’ is eligible for a refund and can get first dibs on tickets to Osbourne’s next tour.

However, the cancelation does not affect the European leg of his tour, according to CNN.

The European schedule is set to begin on October 23 in Newcastle, England.