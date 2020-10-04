Parents say they have relaxed these house rules because of quarantine

LUBBOCK, Texas — A new survey of parents with school-aged children found they are being more lax about existing house rules since the beginning of quarantine.

Seventy-five percent of the respondents confirmed that having everyone home more often has caused them to relax some of the house rules.

The survey found 74 percent of respondents agreed that as a result of their family being home more often due to COVID-19, their house has never been dirtier.

Eighty-one percent of the respondents who are also pet owners said their “fur child” has been treated more like an actual child.

More treats (47 percent), allowing them to lay on the couch or in the bed (30 percent) and letting them play more and get dirtier outside (28 percent) were among the common perks that pets have experienced during this time.

Moreover, nearly three in four pet owners say that their pet’s hair seemed to pile up more quickly in their home since the beginning of quarantine.

TOP HOUSE RULES RELAXED DURING THE PANDEMIC:

Eating in front of the TV (37%) No staying up past bedtime (27%) Don’t leave wet towels or dirty clothes on the floor (24%) No using your phone at the dinner table (23%) Put the toilet seat down when you’re finished (23%) No food in the bedrooms (23%) Turn off lights when you leave the room (23%) Always lock the door when you leave (22%) No cups on the table without a coaster (21%) Don’t put shoes on the furniture (20%)

