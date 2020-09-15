Paul Rudd’s message for millennials

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Paul Rudd, actor and certified cool guy, has a new message aimed at millennials: Wear a mask.

In a new PSA for New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, the Clueless heartthrob-turned-American icon, uses pop culture to implore millennials (and others) to practice good social hygiene.

“Get this, a lot of COVID is transmitted by us millennials,” said Rudd in mock-surprise.

“Masks — they’re totally beast,” continues Rudd, while using millennial jargon. “So slide that into your DMs and Twitch it.”

In March, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggested adults between 20 to 44 (millennials and Gen Z) comprised about 30 percent of COVID-19 cases across the country and about 20 percent of hospitalizations.

As of Sept. 14, the majority of COVID-19 cases in El Paso have been from people aged 20 to 29 (5,047) and 30 to 39 (3,971), which aligns the CDC’s March data with Rudd’s appeal.

A significant number of cases have been linked to going out to bars and restaurants, which is data that health experts, elected officials and celebrities are now using to encourage millennials and Gen Zs to wear masks, social distance and challenge each other to be vigilant with the same fervor of accomplishing a Tik Tok challenge.

The two-minute video of Rudd makes it clear that young people can have their masks, and enjoy millennial staples like avocado toast, too.