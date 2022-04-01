LEBANON, Pa. (AP) — The mayor of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, says one of the city’s police officers has been killed and two others injured in a shooting while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Mayor Sherry Capello said the three officers went to a home in the city at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

About an hour later, gunfire broke out and officers radioed in they were hit.

Capello says all three officers were taken to hospitals. One was pronounced dead.

A second is in critical condition, but is stable, and a third was in stable condition.

The city police chief says the suspected shooter, a 34-year-old man, was also killed.