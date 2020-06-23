Pennsylvania Supreme Court accepts Bill Cosby appeal

NORRISTOWN, PA – SEPTEMBER 25: Bill Cosby is taken away in handcuffs after being sentenced to 3-10 years in his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse on September 25, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. In April, Cosby was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004 and faces a maximum of 10 years in prison. 60 women have accused the 81 year old entertainer of sexual assault. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Penn. — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has accepted Bill Cosby’s appeal of his 2018 conviction.

The 82-year-old former actor and comedian was convicted for drugging and sexually assaulting a former Temple University employee at his home in 2004.

Cosby is less than two years into his 3-10 year sentence at a prison outside Philadelphia.

Tuesday’s ruling granted Cosby the ability to have the appellate court take a look at two issues in his case.

One issue focuses on five other women who testified about previous uncharged assaults, and the second issue focuses on the prior district attorney’s decision not to charge Cosby a decade ago.

CNN Newsource contributed to this article.