Petition calls for cancellation of TMZ after leak of Bryant’s death

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 18: Kobe Bryant poses with his family at halftime after both his #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys are retired at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES (KLAS) — Hundreds of thousands of people are coming together to push for the cancellation of tabloid news site “TMZ.” This comes after the website leaked the news of Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s deaths this past weekend before authorities were able to notify the family.

As of 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, more than 425,000 people have signed the petition to cancel TMZ.

When #KobeBryant and his daughter died suddenly in a helicopter accident, @TMZ reported on it before his family had been notified by the police.



Will wants @FOXTV and @warnerbros to hold tabloid journalism accountable. Add your voice to the petition ➡️https://t.co/c65eLfvcwJ pic.twitter.com/E4vBRz8QLJ — Change.org (@Change) January 29, 2020

In a press briefing Sunday, the LA County Sheriff appeared to comment on the TMZ leak.

“There is wide speculation of who the identities are, however it would be wildly inappropriate right now to identify anyone by name until the coroner has made the identification through their very deliberate process and they’ve made the notification to the next of kin,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said. “It would be extremely disrespectful to understand that your loved one was perished, and you learned about it from TMZ.”

The petition says ” This is beyond not OK, and its time that Fox and Warner take away their platform. Sign the petition to get TMZ taken down once and for all!”