Petition to change Halloween to last Saturday in October gains traction

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – An online petition calling for the change of this year’s Halloween date to the last Saturday of October is getting closer to its goal.

The Change.org petition, which launched in 2018 by trade organization Halloween & Costume Association, has garnered more than 59,000 signatures.

The goal is 75,000 signatures.

The petition argues that moving Halloween from Thursday to Saturday would allow for more time for celebration.

“It makes more sense to have it always on a Saturday so that we don’t have to worry about getting the kids home and in bed early for school the next day.” Danielle Paris commented on the petition. “Also, for most people, they wouldn’t have to worry about working that day or the day following.”

“I’ve been saying this for years!! It only makes sense since to do something like this so the kids can celebrate Halloween and not have to worry about school the next day. Not only that, but adults can enjoy a Halloween party without having to worry about work,” Brandon Mumme commented.

While some support the change, others don’t agree.

Halloween falls on the eve All Saint’s Day, a Christian holiday celebrated since the 7th century.

“May I remind you how HALLOWEEN is defined: ‘Halloween, also known as Allhalloween, All Hallows’ Eve, or All Saints’ Eve, is a celebration observed in a number of countries on 31 October, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows’ Day. If Halloween is on a Saturday that it will not be HALLOWEEN,” another person commented.

According to History.com, the date of the holiday was established in the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain.

“Halloween is an annual holiday celebrated each year on October 31,” History.com says, “and Halloween 2019 occurs on Thursday, October 31. It originated with the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts.”

Are you for or against the petition?