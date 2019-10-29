Petition to shut down ‘scariest haunted house in America’ claims it’s torture chamber in disguise

SUMMERTOWN, Tenn. (WGHP) — A petition is calling on officials to shut down McKamey Manor, advertised as the “scariest haunted house in America.”

The petition now has around 40,500 signatures.

McKamey Manor was featured recently on Netflix’s “Haunters: Art of the Scare” and advertises itself as “an extreme haunt.”

However, the petition claims it is a torture chamber in disguise and that the operators “do screenings to find the weakest, most easily manipulated people to do the ‘haunt.’”

To enter McKamey Manor, visitors have to watch a two-hour-long video, sign a 40-page waiver, create a safe word and pass a physical.

The Summertown, Tennessee horror house is so extreme, no one has ever successfully completed the experience.

And yet, the owner, Russ McKamey, says his new haunted show, ‘Desolation,’ is his most extreme haunt yet.

“Nobody’s even made it to the starting clock with this new show,” McKamey said. “With the new mental game, it’s much more difficult. And because of that, no one’s even started the clock.”

Guests who sign the 40-page waiver agree to be tied up, hit, shocked, shaved, submerged in water and more.

The website says visitors can escape the experience by using a safeword, but the petition claims the safeword has been ignored.

“Previously no safe word was allowed. He [McKamey] changed that but there’s been reports that the torture continues even when people repeat their safeword for several minutes,” the petition reads. “One man was tortured so badly he passed out multiple times, workers only stopped because they thought they had killed him.”

McKamey has also hired sex offenders and workers with violent histories, according to the petition.

“It’s literally just a kidnapping & torture house,” the petition says. “Some people have had to seek professional psychiatric help and medical care for extensive injuries.”