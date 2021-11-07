Pfizer Covid-19 sales on track to hit $36 billion

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has become the top selling drug in the world, with sales on track to hit $36 billion.

This is according to an announcement from Pfizer.

In fact, the pharmaceutical company boosting its 2021 sales forecast from $33.5 billion dollars to $36 billion dollars, the same day the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) approved emergency use of their COVID shot for kids ages 5 to 11.

Pfizer said that their vaccine profits could hit $10 billion for this year alone.

(Information from KTSM.com)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), its impacts and vaccination efforts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar