Pfizer Covid-19 sales on track to hit $36 billion

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has become the top selling drug in the world, with sales on track to hit $36 billion.
This is according to an announcement from Pfizer.
In fact, the pharmaceutical company boosting its 2021 sales forecast from $33.5 billion dollars to $36 billion dollars, the same day the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) approved emergency use of their COVID shot for kids ages 5 to 11.
Pfizer said that their vaccine profits could hit $10 billion for this year alone.
(Information from KTSM.com)
