PFWA selects Patrick Mahomes as MVP, Offensive Player of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Missouri - Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, has been selected as the 2018 NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America.

In his second NFL season, Mahomes is the 45th MVP honored and is also the first Chiefs player to receive the award, according to the PFWA.

Mahomes led the NFL with 50 touchdown passes and had a franchise record 5,097 passing yards in route to leading the Chiefs to an AFC West title. The 50 touchdowns tied for second in a single season in NFL history.

He is the sixth quarterback in a row to receive the MVP award from the PFWA following Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Cam Newton, Matt Ryan, and most recently, Tom Brady.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are poised for a meeting with the New England Patirots and Tom Brady in the AFC Championship on Sunday at 5:40 p.m.