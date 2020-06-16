PG&E pleads guilty to 85 felony counts related to California fire

PARADISE, CA – NOVEMBER 08: A home burns as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire has ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 18,000 acres and has destroyed dozens of homes in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at zero containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, California — A California utility company has pleaded guilty to 85 felony counts related to a deadly wildfire in 2018.

The fire tore through Butte County, killing 85 people and destroyed thousands of homes and other structures.

On Tuesday, Pacific Gas and Electric Company pleaded guilty to 84 counts of manslaughter, plus one count of unlawfully causing a fire.

Court proceedings will continue Wednesday with victim impact statements.

Investigators said PG&E was responsible for the fire because it was started by the company’s power lines.

The utility agreed to plead guilty under the terms of a deal that was announced in March.

Among other things, the company also agreed to set up a trust worth more than $13 billion, to compensate fire victims.

