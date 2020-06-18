Pilot for Kobe flight may have been disoriented

CALABASAS, CA – JANUARY 26: Investigators work at the scene of a helicopter crash that killed former NBA star Kobe Bryant on January 26, 2020 in Calabasas, California. Nine people have been confirmed dead in the crash, among them Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, California — New details are emerging from the helicopter crash that killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant and eight others.

In preliminary documents detailing the investigation, the National Transportation Safety Board said weather and visibility were a concern.

Leading up to the flight on January 26, both the pilot, Ara Zobayan, and the flight coordinator dismissed weather concerns.

Documents also suggest, that before the chopper crashed into a hillside near Los Angeles, Zobayan appeared disoriented by fog.

He told air traffic controllers that he was climbing to four thousand feet when he was actually descending.

Investigators said the pilot may have misperceived the pitch and roll angles.

These documents are not the final report in the case which will determine the exact cause of the crash.

CNN Newsource contributed to this article.