Plastic surgeon sentenced for drugging victims, sex trafficking

TOLEDO, Ohio (WKBN) – A plastic surgeon from Ohio was sentenced in federal court Monday on charges that he drugged victims, recorded violent sex acts with them and illegally dispensed controlled substances through his medical practice.

Manish Raj Gupta, 50, of Sylvania, was sentenced to more than 19 years in prison.

According to investigators, Gupta owned three surgery centers in Ohio and Michigan. They say whe traveled to conferences in large cities, including Chicago, Cleveland, Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Detroit, among others.

He would hire escorts in the areas and give them “incapacitating” drugs in order to commit sexual acts of violence without consent.

Gupta often recorded these assaults and, prior to his travel, would ship a bag described in court documents as a “rape bag,” containing drugs and recording equipment, to the hotel where he was staying, according to court documents.

FBI agents raided one of his surgery centers in Toledo on March 6, 2020, where they found numerous items, including controlled substances, sedatives, recording equipment and video recording memory cards, one of which contained a recording of Gupta committing sexual assault. Agents later discovered 61 different videos of Gupta committing sex acts of violence on at least 20 different unconscious women, including Victim #1.