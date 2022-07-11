KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting outside a bar in Kansas City where off-duty police officers were working security has left one person dead and five others hurt.

TV stations KCTV and KMBC report, citing the Missouri State Highway Patrol, that the shooting happened Sunday night following a disturbance inside Westport Ale House.

The patrol says three off-duty Kansas City officers were working security at the bar and they returned fire during the shooting.

There were no reports of officers being injured.

The patrol says it wasn’t immediately known whether shots from the officers struck anyone. The shooting was under investigation.