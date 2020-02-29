Police: 11-year-old child fatally struck by freight train in Tennessee

(CBS MONEYWATCH) - Americans are considering their travel plans as the coronavirus spreads across the globe, with the World Health Organization on Friday upgrading the global risk from the disease to "very high." Travelers are weighing what happens if they decide to cancel flights because of fear of infection, including whether they'll get refunds.

The answer: Refunds are unlikely unless they bought "cancel for any reason" insurance, which isn't as widely used by travelers because it costs about 40% more than standard travel insurance. But more common insurance policies won't cover the cost of a ticket if you opt against traveling because of the outbreak.