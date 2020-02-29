Police: 11-year-old child fatally struck by freight train in Tennessee

by: WKRN Web Staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department confirms an 11-year-old child killed by a CSX freight train Saturday morning.

According to authorities, 11-year-old Max Baker was on a railroad bridge near his Waikiki Boulevard home when he was struck by the train.

Police said the train operator saw him but could not stop in time.

The investigation is ongoing.

