Police: 3 dogs die after being left in hot car in Rhode Island

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Three dogs died Sunday after they were found unresponsive inside a parked vehicle outside McQuade’s Market in Jamestown, according to police.

Officers, bystanders and members of the Jamestown Fire Department tried to revive the animals at the scene, Chief Edward Mello said.

Watch: Surveillance video of the McQuades parking lot shows someone doing CPR on one of the dogs left in a car yesterday in Jamestown. Other video shows one of the dogs being put in a minivan before being taken to animal hospital. All 3 dogs left in car died. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/wGOztIGVO8 — Eric Halperin- WPRI (@EricHalperinTV) July 22, 2019

The dogs were transported to Newport Animal Hospital where they were determined to be deceased.

The animals included a 4-year-old black labrador, 7-month-old black labrador and 4-year-old keeshond.

Investigators were unable to determine exactly how long the dogs had been left inside the vehicle. Police said the vehicle was running but it appeared the air conditioning wasn’t working and the windows were rolled up. They also noted there was no water in the vehicle.

The owner of the dogs, Ann Garnett, 65, of Jamestown, was charged with three felony counts of unnecessary cruelty to an animal—which carries a potential penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000 for each count—as well as three misdemeanor counts of confinement of an animal in a motor vehicle.

She was arraigned at Jamestown Police Headquarters and released.