(NewsNation) ⁠— The Metropolitan Police Department of DC is responding to an “active threat” in the Van Ness area, where witnesses reported hearing a slew of gunshots Friday afternoon.

“There have been at least 3 victims located of two adult males and one juvenile female. Please continue to avoid the area and shelter in place,” the police department tweeted.

Police initially were called to an area near the University of the District of Columbia, but the Metro Police Department later tweeted that the incident happened about half a mile away.

“Police are in the area conducting active sweeps. Residents in the Cleveland Park and Van Ness area should shelter in place,” the department tweeted.

There was a heavy presence of ambulances, police and fire vehicles near Connecticut Avenue Northwest, where a portion of the road has been blocked off. In a tweet posted at 3:47 p.m. local time, police said to avoid the area and encouraged those nearby to shelter in place.

“Uniformed officers are providing mutual aid to MPD with scene and search support. No impact to Secret Service protectees,” Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet.

Witnesses told NewsNation they heard several gunshots in the area, which is near a school.

No additional information was immediately available. Police have asked anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text at 50411.

This is a developing report. Refresh for updates.