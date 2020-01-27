Police: Johnstown man hit, poured hot sauce in 7-month-old’s mouth

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Charges have been filed against a Johnstown man who police said abused a 7-month-old Monday.

Police responded to a residence in the 200 block of Ohio Street.

Johnstown Police say David Jones, 21, was hitting the child and dumped hot sauce in its mouth.

Jones sat on the child and pushed down on her with a bassinet frame, according to police.

They said the mother tried to stop Jones, but he grabbed her by the neck, choked her, and threw her against the wall.

The woman fled to a neighbor’s house to call 911.

The baby was taken to Conemaugh Memorial for evaluation.

Jones was facing charges of aggravated assault on persons under 6, strangulation, simple assault, and harassment, said police.

(WTAJ contributed to this report)