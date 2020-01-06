Police looking for party responsible for letting bed bugs loose in Walmart

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Pennsylvania say they are looking for the person or persons responsible for releasing bed bugs inside of a men’s changing room at a Walmart, WENY reports.

A Walmart manager found a closed pill bottle with live bugs crawling inside of it Thursday, police say.

The pill bottle was inside of a boy’s jacket listed for sale.

The following day Ecolab officials said the bugs in the bottle were bed bugs.

The Ecolab employees also saw the bed bugs crawling around in the men’s dressing room.

On Friday, another pill bottle with multiple dead bugs inside of it was found on the floor of the men’s department.

The CDC says that bed bugs are small parasitic insects that solely feed on the blood of sleeping humans and animals.

They do not carry disease and should not be considered dangerous, but an allergic reaction to several bites could need medical care.

The investigation is ongoing.