Police: Lyft driver refuses to be getaway car for woman who stole Juul from Pinellas Park gas station

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman was arrested in Pinellas County this week after deputies say she stole a vape device from a gas station then tried to get her Lyft driver to help her get away.

An arrest report says 24-year-old Katie Bailey Francis Lamothe went to the Exxon on 34th Street North in Pinellas Park Tuesday night and asked to purchase a Juul electronic cigarette. After the clerk handed her the device, deputies say Lamothe ran from the store.

Lamothe then tried to get her Lyft driver to leave the gas station, the arrest report says. The driver refused to help her.

Deputies say Lamothe then called an Uber driver and started walking away from the Exxon. She was later found in an Uber van in a nearby parking lot.

The arrest report says Lamothe admitted to taking the Juul device. She was arrested and charged with retail theft.

The cost of the Juul device was listed on the arrest report as $42.79.