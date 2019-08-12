Police: Man cracked 8-year-old’s head, raped her

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police say a Kentucky man ruled mentally incompetent in a sexual assault has now raped and robbed an 8-year-old girl whose skull he fractured with a shovel.

News outlets report 29-year-old Cane L. Madden was arrested Saturday on charges of first-degree rape, assault and robbery.

A Louisville police arrest citation says officers responded Friday to a report of a beaten girl robbed of her iPad and found her with a fractured skull and other injuries indicating sexual assault.

It says Madden was seen nearby and questioned, telling detectives “intimate details” of the assault.

Madden was ruled mentally incompetent in February by Judge Annie O’Connell, who dismissed charges that he sexually assaulted a woman and bit off part of her face in 2017.