PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a man stabbed six family members apparently as they slept inside a Philadelphia home before being arrested nearby.

Officers responded about 4 a.m. Friday and found six people with stab wounds. Police say a 46-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition with wounds to her head and neck, while the others were in stable condition.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says the alleged attacker, described as a 29-year-old who lived in the home, was found covered with blood a few blocks away.

He had cuts on his hands and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the victims ranged in age from 26 to 46. Investigators were working Friday to determine a motive for the stabbings.