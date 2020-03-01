Police: Mississippi 15-year-old accidentally shoots, kills boy while playing with gun

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) – A 15-year-old boy playing with a gun he thought was unloaded accidentally shot and killed his friend Saturday morning.

At 11:52 a.m., Biloxi Police Officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Nixon St. in Biloxi for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, a Hispanic boy under the age of 18 was found unresponsive suffering from an apparent gunshot. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The investigation revealed the boy was hanging out with 15-year-old Bennie Hiep Lu of Biloxi. While they were hanging out, the two started playing with a gun. Bennie allegedly had the gun and pulled the trigger believing it was unloaded.

Bennie has been placed under arrest and is being charged as an adult with manslaughter. Justice Court Judge Nick Patano set his bond at $100,000. After being booked in, Bennie was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident or any other incident should contact the Biloxi Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898 or online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

(Information from WKRG.com)