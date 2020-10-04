Police officer killed in the line of duty in South Carolina

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Police vehicles are seen near the site of a shooting in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. A South Carolina police chief announced early Sunday the death of an officer following a shooting in Myrtle Beach. Officer Jacob Hancher was killed while responding to a call for service late Saturday, Myrtle Beach Chief Amy Prock said at a news conference. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says a police officer was killed during an exchange of gunfire after responding to a domestic call in Myrtle Beach late Saturday.

The division said in a statement Sunday that a second officer was shot, and a suspect was found dead after the shootout.

The second officer was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock identified the fallen officer as Jacob Hancher.

Prock said Hancher had been a community service officer for four years and had been a police officer for less than a year.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar