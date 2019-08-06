Police: Roswell man had multiple weapons and explosives in home

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Law enforcement is on high alert after the mass shootings in El Paso and Ohio, and quickly took action after people called Roswell police when they noticed a person putting multiple weapons into a vehicle.

New Mexico State Police say neighbors are finally allowed back in their homes, but they do have one person in custody at the moment.

Video from the Chavez County News Network shows police on scene at the Roswell home late Monday night. Roswell police say they got several calls about a man placing multiple firearms into a vehicle, outside of a home in the 900 block of North Ohio Avenue.

Police made a traffic stop and arrested the 31-year-old man after finding those weapons inside his car. When officers learned there could also be explosives involved, they called in the State Police bomb squad.

“A cursory search did locate possible IEDs, so they’ll be checking on those and rendering them safely this afternoon,” says Cpt. Lance Bateman.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has taken over the criminal part of this case, while State Police’s bomb’s squad is handling the explosives.

Multiple firearms were taken from the man’s vehicle, but it’s not known how many. It also remains unknown what kind of explosives were in the house and if they were active.