WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) — A string of vehicle burglaries and the theft of a handgun have lead to the arrest of a 20-year-old man in Weslaco, police say.

Nathan Andrew Delgado, 20

Nathan Andrew Delgado, 20, was arrested Thursday and arraigned Saturday on charges that included four counts of burglary of vehicle, class A misdemeanors; one count of theft of firearm, a state jail felony; and one count of tampering with identifying numbers of a firearm, a class A misdemeanor.

The charges stem from investigations that started Dec. 28 and 29th after the Weslaco Police Department received several reports vehicle burglaries in the areas of the 700 block of Frost Proof Drive and the 400 block of Northcross Lane, located in north Weslaco. In these burglaries, a handgun was also reported stolen from a vehicle.

“Weslaco police detectives began investigating and recovered surveillance footage of a suspect vehicle and a male breaking into vehicles while carrying the stolen handgun,” the Weslaco Police Department stated in a news release Saturday. “Weslaco Police Department detectives began collaborating with the City of Alamo Police Department to identify the male.”

After identifying Delgado as the investigation’s suspect, the Weslaco Police Criminal Investigation Division located Delgado’s residence and arrested him, police said.

“Weslaco Police Detectives later recovered the stolen handgun, which was found to be tampered with,” police said.

Delgado was arraigned Saturday by Municipal Judge Juan Alvarez.

Delgado’s bonds totaled $70,000, according to police.

The Weslaco Police Department encourages residents to lock their vehicles and report any suspicious activity by calling police at 956-968-8591.

“We also encourage the community to protect their valuables and be vigilant in securing their vehicles,” police said. “By working together and taking precautions, we can help to prevent these types of crimes and keep our community safe.”

