Police seize record $31M worth of cocaine at Port of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Just days before Halloween, inside a container of scrap aluminum and copper, officers at the Port of Savannah discovered a record amount of cocaine valued at about $31 million.

While checking a shipping container from South America on Oct. 29, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers detected an anomaly that prompted further examination.

Officers opened the container to find 21 duffel bags holding a combined 818 bricks of a substance that field-tested positive for cocaine.

In total, the cocaine weighed 2,133 pounds.

According to CBP, the container was headed to Europe. Homeland Security Investigations are working to learn more about where the cocaine was concealed and where exactly it was headed.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

This marks CBP’s largest cocaine seizure at the Port of Savannah; the agency’s fifth narcotics interception in the past five months.