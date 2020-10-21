Police sergeant in Breonna Taylor shooting death speaks out, would do things differently

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Police Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly, one of the officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, spoke out for the first time. ABC News released a video of the interview on Wednesday.

Officers served a search warrant at the home of Taylor and her boyfriend Kenneth Walker in March.

Officers said they knocked and announced themselves. Walker said he never heard police announce themselves. When officers stormed through the door, Walker fired. Police returned fire. Walker was injured, and Taylor died.

Sergeant Mattingly was shot in the leg.

Mattingly said officers returned fire, and he did not deserve to be called a racist or dirty cop.

Louisville officer Brett Hankison was charged for three counts of wanton endangerment. But the other officers, including Mattingly, were not charged.

Mattingly granted an interview to Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan. He said if body cameras had been used, the case would not have become a national issue.

Mattingly said if he could do things over, officers should not have waited more than 5 to 10 seconds before forcing the door.

CLICK HERE to see more coverage from ABC News.