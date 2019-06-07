Poodles save owners lives during house fire

LEBANON, TN — Hero is taking on a new meaning for a Tennessee family after their dogs saved their lives.

It was just after 3:00 a.m. when Randy and Rebecca Grimsley learned they lost just about everything.

“We just got done three years ago putting $90,000in to remodeling it, so now it’s a complete teardown and start over,” says Randy.

The Grimsley family is left salvaging what they can from their Lebanon home after a fire.

They’re now putting years of belongings in plastic bags while they try to figure out what to do next.

But one thing they do know is they wouldn’t have made it out of the fire alive without the help from their poodles Maggie and Morgan.

“Maggie yipped and a little bark and I looked and seen Morgan going in a circle at the door and thought maybe they had to go outside, so I got up went downstairs, opened the front door let them and when I turned around I seen a flame out the back French doors,” says Randy.

The family says the poodles rarely bark so when they heard Maggie they knew she needed to tell them something.

“They did their job good, we didn’t hear the fire alarm go off until we went outside,” says Rebecca.

Maggie and Morgan will be rewarded for their heroic actions.

“They’re going to get a steak dinner tonight, aren’t you guys,” laughs Randy.

The Grimsley’s are just glad they’ll live to see another day.

“We have each other and our dogs to thank for it, life will move on,” they say.

