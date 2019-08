Sign spotted in the window of a Lubbock Popeyes on August 21

TAMPA, Fl. (WFLA) — Popeyes hit a road block in the chicken sandwich war Tuesday when they announced they sold out of their newly released chicken sandwiches.

The fast food chain released a video highlighting the success of the sandwich, showing the “sold out” signs on restaurant doors across the country.

Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now). pic.twitter.com/Askp7aH5Rr — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019

In a shocking turn of events, Popeyes said it is temporarily suspending production of the sandwich until further notice.

WFLA contributed to this article.