Potential coronavirus outbreak: What you’ll want to keep on hand

(WNTH) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said families should stock up on basic supplies ahead of any pandemic.
With fears of a coronavirus outbreak in the United State, officials released the following list of items people should keep in their homes:
- A two week supply of canned and nonperishable foods.
- Bottled water for every member of the family.
- Electrolytes and Pedialyte for kids.
- Pain relievers, stomach remedies, cough and cold medicines and vitamins.
- Prescription and nonprescription drugs.
- Soap, detergent and baby supplies.
- Copies of your health records.
- Disinfectant wipes or spray.
More information about preparing for a pandemic can be found online.