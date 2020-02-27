Potential coronavirus outbreak: What you’ll want to keep on hand

(WNTH) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said families should stock up on basic supplies ahead of any pandemic.

With fears of a coronavirus outbreak in the United State, officials released the following list of items people should keep in their homes:

A two week supply of canned and nonperishable foods.

Bottled water for every member of the family.

Electrolytes and Pedialyte for kids.

Pain relievers, stomach remedies, cough and cold medicines and vitamins.

Prescription and nonprescription drugs.

Soap, detergent and baby supplies.

Copies of your health records.

Disinfectant wipes or spray.

More information about preparing for a pandemic can be found online.