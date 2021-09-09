President Biden will order large companies to vaccinate all workers

President Joe Biden speaks during an event to celebrate labor unions, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — The White House announced that all employers with 100 or more workers will be required to get all employees vaccinated. The alternative for any unvaccinated employee is a weekly test before coming to work.

The requirement will come in the form of a rule from OSHA or the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The proposed penalty was $14,000 per violation.

“OSHA will issue an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) to implement this requirement. This requirement will impact over 80 million workers in private sector businesses with 100+ employees,” the White House website said.

It also said, “OSHA is developing a rule that will require employers with more than 100 employees to provide paid time off for the time it takes for workers to get vaccinated or to recover if they are under the weather post-vaccination.”

The Associated Press reported that despite more than 208 million Americans having at least one dose of the vaccines, the U.S. is seeing about 300 percent more COVID-19 infections a day as compared to the same time last year. Deaths are nearly twice as high as a year ago, according to the AP.

Biden wants to double federal fines for airline passengers who refuse to wear masks on flights or inside federal properties.

According to the AP, the White House has secured concessions from retailers including Walmart, Amazon, and Kroger to sell at-home testing kits.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)