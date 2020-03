President Donald Trump listens in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March, 9, 2020, as Vice President Mike Pence speaks about the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Donald Trump announced via Twitter that he will be addressing the nation from the Oval Office at 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

In an earlier tweet, the president said he is fully prepared to put the full power of the federal government behind the fight against the coronavirus.

EverythingLubbock.com will carry live coverage of the president’s address on the website and its social media properties.

I will be addressing the Nation this evening at 9:00 P.M. (Eastern) from the Oval Office. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2020