Prosecutor: Alex Murdaugh now faces 75 charges; $8.5M stolen

FILE – Alex Murdaugh walks into his bond hearing, Sept. 16, 2021, in Varnville, S.C. Murdaugh is scheduled for a virtual hearing Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 as a judge could consider lowering the $7 million bond she set last month. Prosecutors have accused the prominent South Carolina attorney of stealing more than $6.2 million from about a dozen clients between 2015 and 2020 by using a fraudulent bank account to divert settlement and other money to himself. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A once prominent South Carolina lawyer now faces 75 charges he stole nearly $8.5 million from wrongful death and wreck settlements from more than a dozen people.

The latest round of indictments from the state grand jury Friday added 23 new charges against Alex Murdaugh.

Prosecutors say the new charges covered different victims, but similar schemes.

Investigators say Murdaugh would negotiate settlement money for his clients without telling them what they earned and steal the money for his own use by depositing it into a bogus account or converting to money orders sometimes cashed by unnamed family members.

The killings of Murdaugh’s wife and son in June remain unsolved.