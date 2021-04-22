Protest in North Carolina after deputy kills man

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while serving a search warrant Wednesday, authorities said, spurring an outcry from community members who demanded law enforcement accountability and the immediate release of body camera footage.

Authorities wouldn’t provide details of the shooting but an eyewitness said that Andrew Brown Jr. was shot while trying to drive away, and that deputies fired at him multiple times. He was 42.

A car that authorities removed from the scene appeared to have multiple bullet holes and a broken rear windshield.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s deputy was placed on leave pending a review by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Dozens of people gathered at the scene of the shooting in Elizabeth City, where they expressed their anger and rallied around Brown’s family members.

A large crowd later stood outside City Hall, some holding signs proclaiming “Black Lives Matter” and “Stop killing unarmed Black men.”