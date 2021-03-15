Push to prevent next meat shortage hits big obstacle

LONDON (AP) — Police officers’ decision to break up a weekend vigil for a young murder victim abducted on the streets of London has touched off a national debate about the government’s power to restrict protests during a public health emergency, as well as during more normal times.

Images of burly officers handcuffing women who gathered Saturday night to demand authorities do more to protect them has fueled anger about heavy-handed policing and raised concerns about plans to expand the government’s ability to restrict protests.