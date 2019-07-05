Putin awards seamen killed by fire on navy’s submersible

The combo of photos of the 14 crew members who died in a fire on a Russian navy’s deep-sea research submersible, distributed on July 4, 2019, by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, shows from a top row: Captain 1st rank Denis Dolonsky, Captain 1st rank Nikolay Filin, Captain 1st rank Vladimir Abankin, Captain 1st rank Andrei Voskresensky, Captain 1st rank Anatoly Ivanov, Captain 1st rank Denis Oparin, Captain 1st rank Konstantin Somov, Bottom row: Captain 2nd rank Alexander Avdonin, Captain 2nd rank Sergei Danilchenko, Captain 2nd rank Dmitry Solovyov, medical service Colonel Alexander Vasilyev, Captain 3rd rank Viktor Kuzmin, Captain 3rd rank Vladimir Sukhinichev, Lt. Captain Mikhail Dubkov. The Defense Ministry said the 14 seamen were killed by toxic fumes from the blaze. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded the nation’s highest honors to 14 seamen who died in a fire on one of the navy’s research submersibles.

Putin’s decree published Friday posthumously awarded four naval officers with the Hero of Russia medals and the others with the Order of Courage.

The military said the victims were killed by toxic fumes during Monday’s blaze. Some others survived the fire, but the military hasn’t given their number.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin Thursday that the vessel’s nuclear reactor wasn’t damaged by the fire and would be put back in service following repairs.

He didn’t name the ship, but Russian media reported it as the country’s most secret submersible, the Losharik.