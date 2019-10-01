R. Kelly wants bond, says he can only see one girlfriend at a time

FILE – In this June 6, 2019, file photo, musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago. Prosecutors say the jailed singer has been moved into the general inmate population despite concern other inmates could try to hurt him because of his celebrity status and because he is accused of sexually assaulting minors. He faces sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — R. Kelly’s lawyers want the judge in the singer’s New York federal case to reconsider and grant him bond, saying the hardships of being jailed include being able to see just one of two previous live-in girlfriends at a time.

The Chicago Tribune reports the request was filed Monday in New York, where Kelly is charged in a racketeering scheme to sexually abuse girls.

Kelly is detained in Chicago, where he faces similar charges. Even if the New York judge grants bond, Kelly must get the Chicago judge to agree to bond before he could be released.

Monday’s motion complained that only one person unrelated to Kelly can visit him at a time over 90 days, so just one of the two young women who lived with him before he was jailed can visit during that period.