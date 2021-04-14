Rapper Mystikal breaks silence on dropped rape charge

New York (AP) — In an interview with The Associated Press, rapper Mystikal discusses his recently dropped rape and kidnapping charges stemming from an October 2016 incident.

The popular late 90s to early 2000s rapper, who previously served six years in prison on sexual battery and extortion charges, says his latest legal trouble felt like “a reoccurring bad dream.”

But the “Shake It Fast” rapper hopes to get his life and career back on track.

He received a boost when “Feel Right,” his 2015 hit with producer Mark Ronson, was featured in the trailers for Eddie Murphy’s highly anticipated film “Coming 2 America” released in March.